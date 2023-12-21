Who's Playing

Alice Lloyd Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Alice Lloyd 0-1, Morehead State 8-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State is 4-0 against Alice Lloyd since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Morehead State Eagles will be home for the holidays to greet the Alice Lloyd Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in Morehead State's favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Alice Lloyd has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Hoosiers. Morehead State was up 61-46 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Morehead State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Lathon, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that Lathon scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, Alice Lloyd pushed their score all the way to 82 on December 3rd, but even that wasn't enough to win. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 108-82 bruising that the Golden Eagles dished out on December 3rd. Alice Lloyd was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-33.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-4. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Alice Lloyd struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Morehead State strolled past Alice Lloyd in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 66-50. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Alice Lloyd have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Alice Lloyd in the last 6 years.