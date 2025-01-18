Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-10, Morehead State 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

Morehead State is 3-0 against Lindenwood since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Lions have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Morehead State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They secured a 51-47 W over Western Illinois on Thursday.

Even though they won, Morehead State struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's game on Thursday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 80-73 to Southern Indiana.

Morehead State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Lindenwood, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Morehead State strolled past Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 67-49. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Lindenwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 2 years.