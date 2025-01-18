Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Morehead State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Morehead State is up 40-38 over Lindenwood.

Morehead State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Lindenwood step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-10, Morehead State 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State is 3-0 against Lindenwood since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Lions have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Morehead State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They secured a 51-47 W over Western Illinois on Thursday.

Even though they won, Morehead State struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's game on Thursday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 80-73 to Southern Indiana.

Morehead State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Lindenwood, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Morehead State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Morehead State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 2 years.