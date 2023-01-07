Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Morehead State
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-10; Morehead State 9-7
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers lost both of their matches to the Morehead State Eagles last season on scores of 50-63 and 46-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
2023 "welcomed" EIU with a 70-49 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State skirted past the Screaming Eagles 84-80. Having forecasted a close win for Morehead State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Eastern Illinois' loss took them down to 6-10 while Morehead State's victory pulled them up to 9-7. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Eagles' luck or if Morehead State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won six out of their last nine games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Morehead State 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Morehead State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Morehead State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Morehead State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 78
- Jan 04, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. Morehead State 52
- Jan 05, 2017 - Morehead State 85 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Morehead State 82