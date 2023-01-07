Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Morehead State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-10; Morehead State 9-7

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers lost both of their matches to the Morehead State Eagles last season on scores of 50-63 and 46-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

2023 "welcomed" EIU with a 70-49 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State skirted past the Screaming Eagles 84-80. Having forecasted a close win for Morehead State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Eastern Illinois' loss took them down to 6-10 while Morehead State's victory pulled them up to 9-7. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Eagles' luck or if Morehead State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won six out of their last nine games against Eastern Illinois.