Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-13; Morehead State 14-9

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Eagles and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Tennessee Tech as they fell 91-89 to the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morehead State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 55-50 this past Saturday.

Tennessee Tech had enough points to win and then some against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their game 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Golden Eagles since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Series History

Morehead State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Tennessee Tech.