Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-13; Morehead State 14-9
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Eagles and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was close but no cigar for Tennessee Tech as they fell 91-89 to the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morehead State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 55-50 this past Saturday.
Tennessee Tech had enough points to win and then some against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their game 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Golden Eagles since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 79 vs. Morehead State 62
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morehead State 73 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Morehead State 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 31, 2022 - Morehead State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Jan 07, 2021 - Morehead State 57 vs. Tennessee Tech 54
- Jan 23, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. Morehead State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. Tennessee Tech 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Morehead State 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Morehead State 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 69 vs. Morehead State 67
- Feb 23, 2017 - Morehead State 73 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. Morehead State 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - Morehead State 69 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Jan 21, 2016 - Morehead State 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 74