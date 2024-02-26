Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: Norfolk State 18-9, Morgan State 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $31.55
What to Know
Norfolk State is 8-2 against the Bears since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Despite being away, Norfolk State is looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.
Norfolk State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 68-66.
Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't handle the Bison on Saturday and fell 78-72. Morgan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Spartans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-17.
Norfolk State beat the Bears 83-73 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Norfolk State is a 5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.
- Jan 29, 2024 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Morgan State 73
- Feb 18, 2023 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Morgan State 50
- Jan 23, 2023 - Morgan State 77 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Mar 11, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Morgan State 85 vs. Norfolk State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Morgan State 62
- Mar 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 14, 2021 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Morgan State 65
- Feb 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Morgan State 69
- Jan 10, 2021 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Morgan State 85