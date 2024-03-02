Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: SC State 12-16, Morgan State 9-18

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

Morgan State is 7-2 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Morgan State is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Morgan State pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 85-82. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Morgan State in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, SC State's game on Monday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 64-56.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 9-18. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 12-16 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Morgan State skirted past the Bulldogs 72-70 when the teams last played on February 3rd. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against SC State.