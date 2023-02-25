Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Morgan State

Current Records: Delaware State 6-20; Morgan State 13-14

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are 12-4 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State captured a comfortable 89-76 win.

Meanwhile, Delaware State escaped with a win on Monday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The wins brought Morgan State up to 13-14 and the Hornets to 6-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.2 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the game with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.