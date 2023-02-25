Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Morgan State
Current Records: Delaware State 6-20; Morgan State 13-14
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears are 12-4 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State captured a comfortable 89-76 win.
Meanwhile, Delaware State escaped with a win on Monday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The wins brought Morgan State up to 13-14 and the Hornets to 6-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.2 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the game with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Morgan State 75 vs. Delaware State 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Delaware State 64 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58