Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Morgan State

Current Records: Norfolk State 13-6; Morgan State 10-9

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Hill Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morgan State winning the first 85-74 at home and Norfolk State taking the second 72-63.

The Bears were pulverized by the Howard Bison 88-56 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Norfolk State on the road against the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday as the team secured a 96-65 win.

Morgan State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Morgan State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Morgan State is now 10-9 while the Spartans sit at 13-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears come into the game boasting the 34th most points per game in college basketball at 79.3. Norfolk State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Morgan State.