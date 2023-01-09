Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Morgan State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-14; Morgan State 7-8

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Morgan State Bears since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bulldogs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The game between South Carolina State and the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday was not particularly close, with South Carolina State falling 85-73.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears secured a 78-73 W over North Carolina Central.

Morgan State's victory lifted them to 7-8 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 3-14. We'll see if Morgan State can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Odds

The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morgan State have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.