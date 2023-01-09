Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Morgan State
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-14; Morgan State 7-8
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Morgan State Bears since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bulldogs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The game between South Carolina State and the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday was not particularly close, with South Carolina State falling 85-73.
Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears secured a 78-73 W over North Carolina Central.
Morgan State's victory lifted them to 7-8 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 3-14. We'll see if Morgan State can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morgan State have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Morgan State 80 vs. South Carolina State 77
- Feb 14, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - Morgan State 88 vs. South Carolina State 81
- Feb 17, 2020 - Morgan State 78 vs. South Carolina State 72
- Jan 06, 2020 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Morgan State 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 72 vs. Morgan State 68
- Mar 06, 2018 - Morgan State 83 vs. South Carolina State 80
- Jan 29, 2018 - South Carolina State 74 vs. Morgan State 59
- Jan 23, 2017 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 75
- Feb 08, 2016 - South Carolina State 82 vs. Morgan State 78