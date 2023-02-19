Who's Playing

Canisius @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Canisius 7-18; Mount St. Mary's 9-18

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Things were close when Mount St. Mary's and the Niagara Purple Eagles clashed on Friday, but the Mountaineers ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Having forecasted a close victory for Mount St. Mary's, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: on Friday Canisius sidestepped the Rider Broncs for an 81-78 win.

The wins brought Mount St. Mary's up to 9-18 and Canisius to 7-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63 on average. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Series History

Mount St. Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.