Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Fairfield 9-10; Mount St. Mary's 7-13

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Fairfield Stags at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knott Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Mount St. Mary's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, sneaking past 59-55. Having forecasted a close victory for the Mountaineers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Siena Saints typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Fairfield proved too difficult a challenge. Fairfield took their contest against Siena 62-52.

Mount St. Mary's is now 7-13 while the Stags sit at 9-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are 352nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.1 on average. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.