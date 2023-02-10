Who's Playing

Siena @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Siena 15-9; Mount St. Mary's 8-16

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mount St. Mary's and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers will be seeking to avenge the 72-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.

Things were close when Mount St. Mary's and the Quinnipiac Bobcats clashed on Sunday, but Mount St. Mary's ultimately edged out the opposition 79-75.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 56-54 to the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday.

Mount St. Mary's' win lifted them to 8-16 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 15-9. We'll see if Mount St. Mary's can repeat their recent success or if the Saints bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.