Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Canisius 6-6, Mt St Mary's 5-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

What to Know

Canisius is 0-3 against Mt St Mary's since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Golden Griffins couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 78-70. Canisius has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mt St Mary's last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets.

The Golden Griffins' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-6. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Canisius have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes per game this season. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius and Mt St Mary's were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but Canisius came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last year.