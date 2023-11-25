Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Howard 2-4, Mt St Mary's 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Howard Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Howard is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Howard's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 67-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs on Monday.

Even though they lost, Howard were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bryant only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mountaineers had to settle for a 68-65 loss against the Eagles on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mt St Mary's in their matchups with American: they've now lost four in a row.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Howard won a contest that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in December of 2022, slipping by Mt St Mary's 63-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Howard since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Howard.