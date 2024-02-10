Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-4, Mt St Mary's 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The matchup between Quinnipiac and the Peacocks on Thursday hardly resembled the 58-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Bobcats walked away with an 84-73 victory over the Peacocks. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as Quinnipiac's was.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 82-78 W over the Jaspers.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-4 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 9-13.

Looking forward, Quinnipiac is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Quinnipiac in mind: they have a solid 14-6-2 record against the spread this season.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over the Mountaineers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 79-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.