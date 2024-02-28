Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Belmont 17-12, Murray State 12-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at CFSB Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Racers were able to grind out a solid win over the Beacons, taking the game 80-68.

Nick Ellington and JaCobi Wood were among the main playmakers for Murray State as the former dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds and the latter scored 24 points. Wood continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Belmont proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 93-78 win over the Bears.

Belmont's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cade Tyson, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Tyson didn't help Belmont's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Racers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-17. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Bruins, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-12 record this season.

Murray State came up short against the Bruins in their previous matchup on February 7th, falling 69-64. Will Murray State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Belmont has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Murray State.