Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-5, Murray State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Murray State. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. The Racers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, it was close, but Murray State sidestepped Evansville for a 63-61 win. The 63-point effort marked the Racers' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

JaCobi Wood was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in January.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for SE Missouri State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 78-60 loss to Lipscomb on Thursday.

Murray State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for SE Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Murray State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Murray State was able to grind out a solid victory over SE Missouri State in their previous meeting back in March of 2022, winning 88-74. Will Murray State repeat their success, or does SE Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a big 16-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Murray State has won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last 6 years.