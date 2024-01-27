Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Southern Illinois 13-7, Murray State 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.45

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at CFSB Center. Murray State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Southern Illinois' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 75-69.

Xavier Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 27 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Troy D'Amico, who scored 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Racers couldn't handle the Braves on Wednesday and fell 71-63. Murray State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quincy Anderson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rob Perry, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Salukis' victory bumped their record up to 13-7. As for the Racers, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-12.

Southern Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Southern Illinois in mind: they have a solid 13-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Southern Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Murray State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Murray State.