UNCW Seahawks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: UNCW 3-0, Murray State 2-1

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Murray State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the UNCW Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Murray State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Murray State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rob Perry, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was JaCobi Wood, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, UNCW waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They claimed a resounding 116-80 victory over the Rams at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-37.

With the Racers' loss and the Hilltoppers' win, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Murray State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've drained 54.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.