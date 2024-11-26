Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-3, Murray State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Murray State Racers will face off against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Racers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Murray State will head out to face UT Arlington after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Murray State lost 77-75 to Utah Valley on a last-minute layup From Tanner Toolson. The Racers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Ellington, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Terence Harcum was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came up short against Missouri State on Tuesday and fell 78-68. The contest marked the Mavericks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Like UT Arlington, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaxon Ellingsworth led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds.

UT Arlington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Missouri State pulled down 13.

Murray State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for UT Arlington, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Murray State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've drained 39.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.