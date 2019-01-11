WATCH: Murray State star Ja Morant leaps over UT Martin defender in posterizing dunk

Murray State guard Ja Morant submitted a gem for dunk of the year Thursday night, posterizing a defender in Vince Carter-like fashion and beating a would-be charge call by simply jumping over his opponent for a slam.

It was only two of his 26 points in the Racers' 98-77 victory over UT Martin, but easily his most impressive.

Morant is only 6-feet-3, which makes the dunk's emphatic nature all the more impressive -- as does the fact that the defender, Quinton Dove, stands a solid five inches taller than him. Here's another angle of it, because who wouldn't want to see it again?

Morant has NBA athleticism that will almost certainly reserve him a spot in this year's NBA Draft lottery, but his vision and feel for the game are among the best -- if not the very best -- at the point guard spot for the 2019 draft-eligible class. Taking into account his career-high 18 assists in Thursday's win, he leads the country by a considerable margin in assist rate at 56.4, well ahead of UNC Wilmington's Kai Toews, who is second at 45.5.

Morant was No. 10 in my latest prospect rankings for the upcoming draft, but his ascension to greatness this season -- and especially this past month -- guarantees he'll be climbing again when I update soon. He's averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds for 12-2 Murray State, which is off to a 3-0 start in Ohio Valley Conference play.