Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Murray State

Current Records: Illinois State 2-5; Murray State 3-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Murray State Racers and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at CFSB Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Illinois State won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

MSU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Chattanooga Mocs.

As for the Redbirds, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 57-44 fall against the Rhode Island Rams last Wednesday. A silver lining for Illinois State was the play of forward Kendall Lewis, who had 14 points along with seven boards. Lewis had some trouble finding his footing against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The losses put MSU at 3-3 and Illinois State at 2-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Racers are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. The Redbirds have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State won three games and tied two games in their last five contests with Illinois State.