Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Murray State

Current Records: Missouri State 11-10; Murray State 11-10

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Missouri State Bears are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at CFSB Center. The Racers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Murray State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 68-64 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. Despite the loss, Murray State had strong showings from guard Brian Moore Jr., who had 19 points, and guard Rob Perry, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Missouri State and the Illinois-Chicago Flames clashed on Tuesday, but the Bears ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. Guard Donovan Clay (19 points) and guard Alston Mason (19 points) were the top scorers for Missouri State. Alston Mason's performance made up for a slower game against SIU on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Racers are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for Murray State as they fell 71-69 to the Bears when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Maybe Murray State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Racers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State and Missouri State both have one win in their last two games.