WATCH: Murray State's Ja Morant throws down Zion Williamson-like slam dunk
Morant is a likely top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft
There are plenty of talented dunkers in college basketball, but only two -- Murray State's Ja Morant and Duke's Zion Williamson -- are adequately equipped with the talent and athleticism to take your breath away with one swoop of an arm and a slam.
Take my word for it, or accept the undeniable proof:
Catch your breath yet? Now do you believe me? Here's the aforementioned Williamson, for the full evidence pile:
Morant has been a sensational sophomore for the Racers, so much so that he's worked his way into the NBA Draft discussion as a likely lottery pick. At 6-foot-3, he has incredible vision -- he leads the NCAA with a 56.4 percent assist rate -- and athletic talents that may give some hoop heads some Russell Westbrook flashbacks circa his UCLA days. He's making highlight reel dunks look routine these days.
Morant is averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game for Murray State on the season. He's comfortably inside the top 10 of our NBA prospect rankings ahead of the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft. The Racers are 14-2 and 5-0 so far in conference play.
