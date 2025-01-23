Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-6, N. Alabama 12-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

N. Alabama is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Lipscomb is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Alabama is headed into Thursday's matchup after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against North Florida. N. Alabama came out on top against North Florida by a score of 90-84 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past Austin Peay 88-60. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season.

Lipscomb was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

N. Alabama's victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for Lipscomb, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of Lipscomb and N. Alabama were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Alabama and Lipscomb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.