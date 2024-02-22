Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-8, N. Arizona 12-15

Eastern Washington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. Eastern Washington has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 349 points over their last four contests.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Washington last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Lumberjacks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 83-68 loss to the Vikings on Saturday.

The Eagles' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-8. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizable advantage in that area, the Lumberjacks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Eastern Washington is a big 8-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 158 points.

Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.