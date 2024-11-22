Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-1, N. Arizona 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rolle Activity Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

N. Arizona will head into Tuesday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 35-point they dealt Embry-Riddle on Tuesday. N. Arizona took their match with ease, bagging an 82-47 victory over Embry-Riddle. With that win, the Lumberjacks brought their scoring average up to 76.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's and Arkansas Pine Bluff's game on Saturday was close at halftime, but Incarnate Word turned on the heat in the second half with 53 points. Incarnate Word took their matchup with ease, bagging a 92-64 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The win was nothing new for the Cardinals as they're now sitting on three straight.

Incarnate Word was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only posted nine.

N. Arizona's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Incarnate Word, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Arizona won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, slipping by Incarnate Word 76-75. Does N. Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Incarnate Word turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

N. Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.