Montana Grizzlies @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Montana 15-7, N. Arizona 10-13

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, the Grizzlies came up short against the Eagles and fell 78-65. Montana has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 81-79. That's two games in a row now that N. Arizona has lost by exactly two points.

The Grizzlies' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-7. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-13.

Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Montana against the Lumberjacks in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 90-47 win. With Montana ahead 47-24 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Montana is a solid 6-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

N. Arizona and Montana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.