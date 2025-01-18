Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Portland State 10-7, N. Arizona 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Findlay Toyota Center. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Portland State didn't have quite enough to beat N. Colorado and fell 72-69.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for N. Arizona, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They blew past Sacramento State 77-53 on Thursday. With the Lumberjacks ahead 45-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

N. Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacramento State only posted ten.

Portland State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Portland State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Portland State strolled past N. Arizona in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 83-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.