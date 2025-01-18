Who's Playing
Portland State Vikings @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Portland State 10-7, N. Arizona 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Findlay Toyota Center. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.
On Thursday, Portland State didn't have quite enough to beat N. Colorado and fell 72-69.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for N. Arizona, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They blew past Sacramento State 77-53 on Thursday. With the Lumberjacks ahead 45-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
N. Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacramento State only posted ten.
Portland State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Portland State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Portland State strolled past N. Arizona in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 83-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Portland State 83 vs. N. Arizona 68
- Jan 18, 2024 - N. Arizona 84 vs. Portland State 65
- Feb 11, 2023 - Portland State 88 vs. N. Arizona 87
- Jan 12, 2023 - Portland State 75 vs. N. Arizona 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Portland State 68 vs. N. Arizona 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Portland State 97 vs. N. Arizona 76
- Mar 10, 2021 - N. Arizona 77 vs. Portland State 66
- Mar 05, 2020 - Portland State 80 vs. N. Arizona 66
- Jan 25, 2020 - N. Arizona 84 vs. Portland State 82
- Feb 14, 2019 - Portland State 103 vs. N. Arizona 94