Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Weber State 12-8, N. Arizona 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Arizona will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N. Arizona unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. The contest between them and the Eagles wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lumberjacks falling 85-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bengals. Weber State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lumberjacks now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.

N. Arizona and the Wildcats were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but the Lumberjacks came up empty-handed after a 90-89 defeat. Can N. Arizona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Weber State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.