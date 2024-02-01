Who's Playing
Weber State Wildcats @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Weber State 12-8, N. Arizona 10-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
N. Arizona will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
N. Arizona unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. The contest between them and the Eagles wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lumberjacks falling 85-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bengals. Weber State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Lumberjacks now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.
N. Arizona and the Wildcats were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but the Lumberjacks came up empty-handed after a 90-89 defeat. Can N. Arizona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Weber State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Weber State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Weber State 90 vs. N. Arizona 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - Weber State 76 vs. N. Arizona 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Weber State 73 vs. N. Arizona 49
- Dec 02, 2021 - Weber State 67 vs. N. Arizona 44
- Feb 20, 2021 - Weber State 74 vs. N. Arizona 52
- Feb 18, 2021 - Weber State 92 vs. N. Arizona 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - N. Arizona 72 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Weber State 86 vs. N. Arizona 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Weber State 77 vs. N. Arizona 52