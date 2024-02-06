Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Clemson 14-7, N. Carolina 18-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Dean E. Smith Center. N. Carolina will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between N. Carolina and the Blue Devils on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Tar Heels came out on top against the Blue Devils by a score of 93-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds, and Harrison Ingram, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Ingram didn't help N. Carolina's cause all that much against the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Clemson last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Cavaliers. Clemson has not had much luck with the Cavaliers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ian Schieffelin, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of PJ Hall, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Tar Heels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-4 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

N. Carolina is a solid 7-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.