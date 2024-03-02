Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-11, N. Carolina 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Carolina State is 2-8 against the Tar Heels since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seminoles.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayden Taylor, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Casey Morsell, who scored 19 points along with six assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, N. Carolina entered their tilt with the Hurricanes with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tar Heels secured a 75-71 W over the Hurricanes on Monday.

RJ Davis was a one-man wrecking crew for N. Carolina as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 1 assist. Davis didn't help N. Carolina's cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Wolfpack's defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Tar Heels, they have been performing well recently as they've won 15 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Carolina State came up short against the Tar Heels in their previous meeting back in January, falling 67-54. Can North Carolina State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.