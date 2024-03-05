Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Notre Dame 12-17, N. Carolina 23-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

N. Carolina is 8-2 against the Fighting Irish since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Carolina had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-70 win over the Wolfpack.

N. Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Harrison Ingram out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Ingram didn't help N. Carolina's cause all that much against the Hurricanes on Monday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Elliot Cadeau, who scored 15 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers on Saturday, taking the game 69-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Markus Burton led the charge by scoring 21 points along with six rebounds. Burton has been hot recently, having posted 21 or more points the last three times he's played. Tae Davis was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Tar Heels have been performing well recently as they've won 16 of their last 19 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Fighting Irish in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. Does N. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Fighting Irish turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.