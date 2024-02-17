Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Va. Tech 14-10, N. Carolina 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Carolina is heading back home. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center.

The point spread may have favored N. Carolina on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-79 to the Orange. The match was a 42-42 toss-up at halftime, but N. Carolina couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, N. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Armando Bacot was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 83-75 on Tuesday. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Va. Tech was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Cattoor, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Tar Heels' loss dropped their record down to 19-6. As for the Hokies, their win bumped their record up to 14-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given N. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Carolina came up short against the Hokies in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 80-72. Will N. Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.