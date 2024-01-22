Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Wake Forest 13-5, N. Carolina 15-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 22nd at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Cardinals on Saturday as the Demon Deacons made off with a 90-65 win. Wake Forest was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Wake Forest got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Hunter Sallis out in front who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, N. Carolina had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Eagles.

N. Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RJ Davis led the charge by scoring 16 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Armando Bacot, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 13-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.55 points. As for the Tar Heels, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as Wake Forest and N. Carolina are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest beat N. Carolina 92-85 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.