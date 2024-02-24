Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-10, N. Colorado 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Washington on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-71 to the Lumberjacks. Eastern Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact N. Colorado proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Vandals. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Colorado.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 17-10. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 17-10 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 48.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.