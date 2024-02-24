Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-10, N. Colorado 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Washington on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-71 to the Lumberjacks. Eastern Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact N. Colorado proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Vandals. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Colorado.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 17-10. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 17-10 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 48.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.

  • Jan 25, 2024 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. N. Colorado 74
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. N. Colorado 77
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. N. Colorado 75
  • Mar 10, 2022 - N. Colorado 68 vs. Eastern Washington 67
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. N. Colorado 76
  • Jan 22, 2022 - N. Colorado 87 vs. Eastern Washington 83
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. N. Colorado 76
  • Jan 21, 2021 - N. Colorado 78 vs. Eastern Washington 76
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. N. Colorado 64
  • Jan 27, 2020 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. N. Colorado 84