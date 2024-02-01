Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Idaho State 8-13, N. Colorado 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho State Bengals and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Bank of Colorado Arena. N. Colorado is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Idaho State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Weber State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-64 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado's and the Vandals' match on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bears turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. The Bears blew past the Vandals 89-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as N. Colorado did.

The Bengals' victory bumped their record up to 8-13. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Idaho State ended up a good deal behind the Bears in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, losing 87-72. Can Idaho State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 9.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.