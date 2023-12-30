Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: N. Arizona 6-6, N. Colorado 5-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. The N. Colorado Bears and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, N. Colorado will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, N. Colorado's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 83-79 win over the Falcons. The victory was just what N. Colorado needed coming off of a 90-68 defeat in their prior game.

Saint Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaron Rillie, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak last Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Dons on the road and fell 91-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Arizona has scored all season.

The Bears' win ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

N. Colorado couldn't quite finish off N. Arizona in their previous meeting back in February and fell 85-82. Can N. Colorado avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

N. Colorado and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.