Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: N. Colorado 6-4, N. Dak. State 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bears were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

N. Colorado will head out to face N. Dak. State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. N. Colorado fell 87-75 to St. Thomas. The Bears have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They managed a 77-73 win over the Wildcats.

N. Colorado's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for N. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado beat N. Dak. State 80-70 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will N. Colorado repeat their success, or does N. Dak. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.