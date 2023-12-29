Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: South Dakota 7-6, N. Dak. State 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 8-2 against South Dakota since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. The timing is sure in N. Dak. State's favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while South Dakota has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.3% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Dak. State found out the hard way last Tuesday. They fell 76-63 to the Salukis.

N. Dak. State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Boden Skunberg, who scored 19 points, and Noah Feddersen who scored ten points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Skunberg has scored all season.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, South Dakota was not quite San Diego's equal in the second half last Thursday. The Coyotes fell just short of the Toreros by a score of 69-66. South Dakota got off to an early lead (up 14 with 10:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Paul Bruns, who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Lahat Thioune, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 16 rebounds.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for the Coyotes, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State skirted past South Dakota 70-68 when the teams last played back in March. Does N. Dak. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will South Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bison slightly, as the game opened with the Bison as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.