Halftime Report

N. Iowa is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Illinois 43-26.

If N. Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-7 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: N. Iowa 5-7, N. Illinois 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the N. Illinois Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Iowa scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 100-82 victory over the Braves. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 118 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Heise, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tytan Anderson, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 92-48 victory over the Crimson Wave. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-17.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 5-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

N. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won both of the games they've played against N. Illinois in the last 4 years.