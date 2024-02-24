Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Drake 23-5, N. Iowa 15-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. Drake is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.5% better than the opposition, a fact Drake proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Bruins with points to spare, taking the game 84-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tucker DeVries, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin Overton, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Panthers couldn't handle the Redbirds on Wednesday and fell 81-73.

N. Iowa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Heise, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Tytan Anderson who scored 13 points along with two steals and two blocks. Heise didn't help N. Iowa's cause all that much against the Braves on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Bowen Born was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with three steals.

The Bulldogs' win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 23-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drake haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 77-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drake is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.