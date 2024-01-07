Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Indiana State 12-2, N. Iowa 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

What to Know

Indiana State and N. Iowa are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Sycamores beat the Aces 87-73.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Swope, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Kent, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 win over the Bears. Despite the win, that was the fewest points N. Iowa has scored all season.

N. Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bowen Born, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 19 points.

The Sycamores' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 7-7 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having made 51.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana State strolled past N. Iowa when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-62. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa and Indiana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.