Halftime Report

Indiana State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Iowa 44-27.

If Indiana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-2 in no time. On the other hand, N. Iowa will have to make due with a 7-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Indiana State 12-2, N. Iowa 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana State and N. Iowa are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Despite being away, Indiana State is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the Sycamores were able to grind out a solid victory over the Aces, taking the game 87-73.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Swope, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Kent, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-62 win over the Bears. Despite the win, that was the fewest points N. Iowa has scored all season.

N. Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bowen Born, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 19 points.

The Sycamores' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 7-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Indiana State and N. Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana State strolled past N. Iowa when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-62. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or does N. Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana State is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa and Indiana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.