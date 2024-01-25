Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Bryant 12-7, N.J. Tech 4-13

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the N.J. Tech Highlanders and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Wellness and Events Center. N.J. Tech is staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Bryant will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

On Saturday, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Black Bears and fell 70-64. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Bryant and Albany didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 98-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Highlanders have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-7.

N.J. Tech and Bryant were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but N.J. Tech came up empty-handed after a 79-78 defeat. Can N.J. Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won both of the games they've played against N.J. Tech in the last year.