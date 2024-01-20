Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Maine 8-10, N.J. Tech 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for Maine and four for N.J. Tech.

The point spread may have favored Maine on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-65 to the Retrievers. That's two games in a row now that Maine has lost by exactly five points.

Even though they lost, Maine were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's game on Thursday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. N.J. Tech has struggled against New Hamp. recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Black Bears' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-10. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Maine ended up a good deal behind N.J. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, losing 65-50. Can Maine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N.J. Tech has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Maine.