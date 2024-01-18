Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: New Hamp. 9-7, N.J. Tech 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

N.J. Tech will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The N.J. Tech Highlanders and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Catamounts. N.J. Tech has struggled against Vermont recently, as their contest on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Hamp. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-74 bruising from the Bulldogs. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Highlanders' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-11. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season.

N.J. Tech and New Hamp. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but N.J. Tech came up empty-handed after a 59-58 defeat. Will N.J. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Hamp. is a 3-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N.J. Tech.