UMBC Retrievers @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: UMBC 10-19, N.J. Tech 7-19

UMBC and the Highlanders are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UMBC will stroll into this one as the favorite.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last matchup, UMBC made sure to put some points up on the board against the Wildcats on Saturday. The Retrievers enjoyed a cozy 86-68 victory over the Wildcats. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, as UMBC's was.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-58 to the Black Bears.

The Retrievers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-19 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they dropped their record down to 7-19 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC and the Highlanders were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Retrievers came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Can UMBC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UMBC is a 4-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

N.J. Tech and UMBC both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.