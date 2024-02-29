Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: UMBC 10-19, N.J. Tech 7-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMBC and the Highlanders are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UMBC, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, UMBC made sure to put some points up on the board against the Wildcats on Saturday. The Retrievers took down the Wildcats 86-68. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, as UMBC's was.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Bears.

The Retrievers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-19 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC and the Highlanders were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Retrievers came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Can UMBC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N.J. Tech and UMBC both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.